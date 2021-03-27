Robert Roode gives his honest opinion on controversial WWE title change (Exclusive)

Robert Roode has praised The Street Profits’ work as an entertaining tag team on WWE SmackDown. However, he is still unsure why Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford were simply handed the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in October 2020.

The Street Profits entered the 2020 WWE Draft as the RAW Tag Team Champions, while The New Day held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. The two teams were traded to the opposing brand as part of the roster changes. This shift led to a highly criticized segment on RAW in which the teams swapped their titles.

Roode, who is currently a SmackDown Tag Team Champion with Dolph Ziggler, recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino. While he had nice things to say about The Street Profits, he questioned the logic behind the controversial 2020 title change.

“We think The Street Profits are a great team. They’re very entertaining, we get it. They’re everything that WWE wants out of their guys. They’re entertaining, they make people laugh, make people smile. They shake hands, they kiss babies, we get it, right? They’re athletic, young guys, but they’re great former Champions.

“They had a great run. They did. Almost a year they held the titles for. But let’s face it, they came over to SmackDown and they were handed the Championships. I don’t ever remember a time when a team was just handed a Championship and all of a sudden they become Champions.”

Watch the video above to hear more of Robert Roode’s thoughts on his current storyline on WWE SmackDown. He also discussed his possible opponents at WrestleMania 37.

Will The Street Profits face Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode again?

The Street Profits have held tag titles on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT

Speaking in-character, Robert Roode said The Street Profits “maybe” deserve a SmackDown Tag Team Championship rematch.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford lost the titles to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode on the January 8 episode of WWE SmackDown. Since then, the two teams have not faced each other in a regular two-on-two match.

Robert Roode also reminded fans that Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio defeated The Street Profits on last week’s WWE SmackDown, so they could get a title shot, too. Clearly, SmackDown's tag team division is heating up ahead of WrestleMania.

