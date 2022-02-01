Family member of The Rock felt a lack of support from loved ones during her time in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax is related to WWE legend The Rock and has spoken about the pressures of living up to her family's legacy. She also commented on the lack of support from loved ones during her time in WWE.

The Anoa'i family is one of the most iconic families in wrestling history. The family tree includes the likes of Rikishi, Umaga, The Rock, Roman Reigns and Nia Jax herself.

While speaking on Renee Paquette's podcast The Sessions, Nia Jax dismissed the notion that her job was secure due to her relatives in the business.

"Oh she's not going to lose her job because she's related to Rock and all this stuff?'' said Jax ''And I mean you just got everybody at this time ripping me to shreds about that and it's funny because that's so far from the truth." (from 19:20 onwards)

Jax also spoke about how she looked to her family for support, but she never ended up receiving reassurance.

"Whatever family members I thought supported me, were opposite, did not have my back. Trust me I did not have any support with me in this business for a long time." (from 19:40 onwards)

Will The Rock return to WWE?

Although Dwayne Johnson has one of the busiest schedules in Hollywood, many wrestling fans still hope that they will one day see The Great One in a WWE ring again.

The Rock's last match was a quick one-on-one matchup with Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32. The most anticipated opponent for a returning Brahma Bull would be his fellow family member, Roman Reigns.

With Roman Reigns seemingly unbeatable at this current stage in his career and with The Tribal Chief claiming to be the head of the family, who better to come back and silence Reigns than The Rock himself.

However, during an interview in 2021 with Andrew Freund, Dwayne Johnson was quick to squash rumors of him facing The Head of the Table somewhere down the line.

Could The Brahma Bull be playing coy with fans in the hope of holding an eventual surprise return? If Reigns and Rock face off, who do you see coming out on top? Let us know in the comments and poll below!

