"Rock did it first" - Fans react to a clip of Roman Reigns bullying WWE official at Night of Champions 

WWE Night of Champions could have been an event to remember for Roman Reigns in his successful career. However, not only did he come up short in his tag team match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, but he was also left distraught after Jimmy Uso's betrayal. The Tribal Chief was seen bullying a match official during this chaotic showdown, and fans have now reacted to the moment on Twitter.

Roman Reigns had a golden chance to add one more feather to his cap on the same day he celebrated 1000 days as Universal Champion. Unfortunately for The Tribal Chief, Zayn and Owens defeated him and Solo Sikoa to retain their WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Now The Bloodline is seemingly shattered as Usos interfered in the match by going against the Tribal Chief, who had asked the duo to stay home. Moreover, Jimmy Uso delivered multiple superkicks to the group's leader.

The Tribal Chief was constantly at odds with the referee during the bout as he found it hard to obey the official's orders. A fan captured and posted one such moment online, where Reigns was seen scaring the referee away. Wrestling Twitter was quick to react to the sequence, comparing it to The Rock, who used to do the same.

ThaRRRi @iAmThaRRRi @TheEnemiesPE3 The rock did the same thing to a ref at Survivor Series 2011 when he did the tag match with Cena @TheEnemiesPE3 The rock did the same thing to a ref at Survivor Series 2011 when he did the tag match with Cena

🅱️ @b3ngiii @TheEnemiesPE3 Best heel in the game right now !! @TheEnemiesPE3 Best heel in the game right now !!

TykiaJ @TykiaJerry @TheEnemiesPE3 I'm not gonna lie I'd like to see Roman Reigns have a Triple H moment when he pushes the ref and the ref pushes him right back and gets in his face. @TheEnemiesPE3 I'm not gonna lie I'd like to see Roman Reigns have a Triple H moment when he pushes the ref and the ref pushes him right back and gets in his face.

Roman Reigns will celebrate 1000 days as Universal Champion on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns hit the 1000-day mark as WWE Universal Champion on Saturday, May 27. But the celebration will take place on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Considering what happened at Night of Champions, one can expect less celebration and more retribution from The Bloodline leader.

The Tribal Chief pinned Braun Strowman to win the Universal Championship in August 2020. He then won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 when he defeated Brock Lesnar. Reigns could have made history at Night of Champions by adding more gold around his waist, but interference from The Usos hampered his plans.

The blue brand will also host the qualifier matches of Money in the Bank, which will emanate from the O2 arena in London, in July. LA Knight will take on Montez Ford in the first men's contest, while Lacey Evans will lock horns with Zelina Vega in the women's division bout.

What's next for Reigns and The Bloodline heading into Money in the Bank in the UK? Send your predictions in the comments section below.

