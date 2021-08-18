"One of the saddest things I've experienced in my life" - Roderick Strong on splitting The Undisputed Era

WWE NXT superstar Roderick Strong recently discussed why it was difficult but necessary to move on from the Undisputed Era.

The Undisputed Era will go down as one of the most dominant factions in NXT history. Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish ran through the NXT roster claiming all the top titles in the promotion.

The faction broke up at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, when Adam Cole shockingly superkicked Kyle O’Reilly. Soon after, Cole also turned on Roderick Strong, thus closing the book on one of NXT’s most decorated stables.

Speaking to Miguel Levia of Planeta Wrestling, Roderick Strong looked back at 2021 and how breaking out from the Undisputed Era has affected his career. Strong recalled that while it was heartbreaking for the group to split, it was also necessary for the stable members.

Roderick Strong felt that it was important for the stablemates to carve out their own paths in NXT for personal growth. He personally wanted to test his mettle against the best of NXT. Strong mentioned that the change invigorated him to show the world what he is capable of as a singles competitor:

“It was honestly one of the saddest things I've experienced in my life, but it was a necessary one also. Just based on the times and you know, the opportunities for us as a group and the things we could do. Just personal growth and seeing what we would do on our own and really testing ourselves because there’s an extreme comfort level that comes in with being around guys that you know. We're finishing each other’s sentences, we’re finishing each other’s thoughts – like everything. It becomes easy in a sense and nothing in this job is easy.”

Roderick Strong wants The Undisputed Era to reunite in future

Roderick Strong detailed that he believes himself to be the number one guy in the business. Strong mentioned that he was willing to play any role set up for him but his current focus is on his personal growth within the stacked NXT roster. Roderick Strong concluded the interview by saying that he would like the Undisputed Era to reunite in a big way somewhere down the line.

