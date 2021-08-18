Roderick Strong reveals the next Diamond Mine recruit requirements

Roderick Strong recently revealed the kind of superstars he would like to recruit for his faction, Diamond Mine.

After weeks of teases, Diamond Mine finally debuted on NXT in June this year. The stable, led by Roderick Strong, consisted of Tyler Rust, Hideki Suzuki and Malcolm Bivens in a managerial capacity. These men quickly made an impact on NXT by attacking the current WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Kushida.

Speaking with Miguel Levia of Planeta Wrestling, Roderick Strong discussed the prospect of adding new members to Diamond Mine. He detailed that while he wanted to win as many championships as possible, he also wanted to educate future talent.

He mentioned that he would like to add a mix of never-before-seen talent to Diamond Mine. Strong believes that younger, inexperienced talent need to be brought into the professional wrestling industry in the right way:

“I think the general idea with Diamond Mine is to make it a team and to have as many members as possible. Starting with people with no professional wrestling experience and a ton of professional wrestling experience but bringing their background from martial arts or something of that matter to add to the team influence and the way we work in the grind. There is a lot of potential, you know, the people that we're looking at. There are the Creed brothers who are in developmental. They just started, I think, within the last 8 months and are very talented, with an amateur wrestling background. There is Rick Steiner’s son. He's just has talent that hasn't necessarily been seen.”

Roderick Strong has his eyes set on the Cruiserweight Championship

During the interview, Roderick Strong declared that he was going to win the NXT Cruiserweight Championship from Kushida. Strong said that he chose to fight Kushida because he is a skilled opponent and he wants to take on only the best. Roderick Strong wanted to show the world that despite his time away from the ring, he was still the number one guy in NXT.

The match, however, did not come to fruition on this week's NXT since Kushida was not medically cleared to compete. Roderick Strong issued an open challenge, where Ilja Dragunov answered and grabbed the win after a grueling matchup.

