Roderick Strong leaves NXT Worlds Collide in an ambulance 

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong was taken away from NXT Worlds Collide in an ambulance.

The former Undisputed Era member has been leading Diamond Mine since the release of Malcolm Bivens earlier this year. Opting to use "tough love" tactics on his team, Strong has ruled with an iron fist, which has often backfired on him during in-ring action.

Despite this, Strong has managed Diamond Mine's Creed Brothers to the NXT Tag Team Titles, which they looked to unify with the NXT UK Tag Team Championship at tonight's event.

Showing a video taken recently, the NXT commentary team announced that Strong had been attacked in the parking lot. The footage showed a battered and bruised Strong laying on the concrete.

Various NXT superstars, including Strong's Diamond Mine teammates, surrounded the ROH legend as he was loaded into the back of an ambulance.

This meant Roderick Strong was unavailable to be in the corner of The Creed Brothers in the NXT tag team title unification match later in the show. They took on Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang), Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson), and NXT UK tag team champions Briggs & Jensen in a four-way tag team elimination match.

The elimination match was won by Pretty Deadly and they are your new Unified NXT tag team champions.

What did you think of the Roderick Strong angle? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi