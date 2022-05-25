NXT stars claim Roderick Strong got injured before his scheduled match

According to members of the Diamond Mine, Roderick Strong is currently suffering from an injury.

The 38-year-old was scheduled for tag team action on Tuesday. He was supposed to team up with Damon Kemp to take on the current NXT Tag Team Champions, Pretty Deadly. However, the bout did not materialize on the show. Kemp informed his stablemates in a promo that Strong couldn't turn up due to a rolled ankle during training.

The news did not go down well with the more tenured members of Diamond Mine, who suggested that Roderick should show up to the ring for the contest. Kemp noted that he was here just to follow orders before making his exit.

There was another news of injury as Nikkita Lyons was forced to back out of the Women's Breakout Tournament. She was then replaced by Tiffany Stratton in the semi-final match against Fallon Henley. Stratton advanced to the final after pinning Henley.

Booker T reacts to Roderick Strong's early release request

Booker T recently reacted to the Diamond Mine member's request to be released early from his WWE contract.

In The Hot Seat Podcast 🎙🏳️‍⚧️ 🏳️‍🌈🇵🇷 @TheInTheHotSeat which was too short lived. I look forward on what he does next. #roderickstrong Looks like Roderick Strong is gone from the WWE and asked for his release. I will miss him . Loved him with The Undisputed Era and Diamond Minewhich was too short lived. I look forward on what he does next. #wwenews Looks like Roderick Strong is gone from the WWE and asked for his release. I will miss him . Loved him with The Undisputed Era and Diamond Mine 💎 which was too short lived. I look forward on what he does next. #wwenews #roderickstrong https://t.co/R7lIWnYP1B

The two-time Hall of Famer believes that the company should grant Roderick Strong his wish if he really wants his way out.

"I don’t know if they’re going to grant it or anything like that, I'm nowhere near the office. But, if he wants his release, I say give it to him. One thing about being down in that system, we're talking about Ember Moon, and Ember Moon says she had got to the point where she wasn’t having fun. Her contract was coming up, and she wasn't going to re-sign her contract as well... They want to have some fun, man, you know what I mean?" (H/T - WrestlingInc)

There have been no reports yet stating when the superstar will return to the ring. It will be interesting to see if he will be back in action on the go-home episode of In Your House.

