"I’ve got 10,000 on my wife" - WWE Superstar responds to threat by Matt Cardona

Matt Cardona has been picking fights with everyone in the wrestling industry as of late.

The NWA World Heavyweight Champion recently called out the entire announced roster for Game Changer Wrestling's upcoming event Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 8, stating that he can beat anyone on the show.

One of those names is the wife of WWE NXT Superstar Roderick Strong, Marina Shafir. Which caused the leader of The Diamond Mine to chime in on Cardona's claim by putting 10,000 dollars on his wife, tweeting out:

"I've got 10,000 on my wife in that match up. Sorry bro," Roderick Strong tweeted.

Matt Cardona is making waves outside of WWE

For wrestling fans who claim that it's impossible for a wrestler to gain success in the industry outside of WWE and All Elite Wrestling in the United States, Matt Cardona has proved all the naysayers wrong.

The former Zack Ryder currently holds championships across four separate companies while also working a main event position with Game Changer Wrestling. The promotion has dramatically risen in mainstream popularity since Cardona started wrestling for them.

Cardona will defend the NWA World Heavyweight Championship for the first time against The National Treasure Nick Aldis at the Crockett Cup on March 20.

If Cardona manages to retain his championship at the Crockett Cup, it will solidify his place on the NWA roster. If he loses, he will go down in the NWA history books as a transitional champion between Trevor Murdoch and Nick Aldis.

Regardless of what happens, Cardona has proven beyond a shadow a doubt that there is life after WWE, and people like him can thrive away from the world's biggest wrestling companies.

What do you make of Cardona's comments? Would you like to see him show up unannounced at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 8? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger assh*** than him. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Will Matt Cardona defeat Nick Aldis at the Crockett Cup? Yes No 13 votes so far