Possible reason why major Roman Reigns match is not happening at WWE Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns will not be appearing at the next premium live event, Money in the Bank.

WWE and most other wrestling promotions tend to showcase their world title matches on pay-per-views and special events. However, recent reports have come out indicating why his upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal title match against Riddle is instead on SmackDown.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the reason why is primarily down to financial implications:

"The bigger issue is they want to make money and they’ve already made their money off Peacock. So, putting Roman Reigns on Money in the Bank means absolutely zero to WWE. They don’t make one dime if more people watch it because Roman Reigns is on there. But, if they do big SmackDown ratings as a result of Roman Reigns defending the title on the show, well, then it comes time to renew your television deal and you make even more money." H/T Ringside News

Regardless of where WWE chooses to broadcast The Head of The Table vs. The Original Bro, fans will no doubt be glued to their seats. Two of the company's biggest stars are set to battle it out for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Paul Heyman has added a stipulation for the Roman Reigns vs. Riddle championship match

Before The Original Bro goes one-on-one with The Tribal Chief, Reigns's special counsel Paul Heyman had some news to break to Riddle last night on RAW.

With so much on the line this Friday, Heyman also added a unique stipulation to the match. If Riddle loses, he will not be able to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal title whilst The Tribal Chief holds the championship.

With the added stipulation put in place by Heyman, the pressure on Riddle to defeat The Head of The Table is now even greater.

