"Roman has the belts that matter" – WWE Legend not bothered about the World Heavyweight title (Exclusive)

The World Heavyweight Championship tournament progressed on WWE SmackDown, and while reviewing the show, Dutch Mantell said that the new title meant nothing as long as Roman Reigns had the belts that actually mattered.

The former WWE manager shared the sentiments of various fans by admitting that the introduction of the World Heavyweight Championship was downright confusing.

Dutch Mantell felt the company should not have added a new belt as they already have too many that they struggled to book appropriately on TV. Additionally, Roman Reigns being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion seemingly undermines the value of the supposed top prize on RAW.

The veteran shared his honest thoughts on this week's Smack Talk, as you can view below:

"So, this is the third one they are going to have? See, that's what's confusing me. I think they have too many belts, which actually weakens the draw of this belt. That's the way I would look at it. Which belt do you have? Well, that one. Oh, I don't like that one. Roman has the belts that matter. This one is just another one," said Dutch Mantell. [18:03 – 19:00]

Who advanced to the World Heavyweight Championship tournament on WWE SmackDown?

While Seth Rollins booked his spot in the finals in the qualifying matches on RAW, the remaining bouts happened on SmackDown, and they were some legitimate dream matches.

AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, and Edge kicked off the episode in a first-time-ever clash worthy of headlining WrestleMania. The Phenomenal One won the opener, followed by the second Triple Threat match of the evening, which saw Bobby Lashley beat Austin Theory and Sheamus.

Styles and Lashley main evented the most recent installment of the Blue brand in a high-stakes semifinal. The former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling stars put on a decent match, which ended with Styles getting the three-count after connecting with the Phenomenal Forearm.

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles will face each other at Night of Champions, but who should become the first World Heavyweight Champion? Share your predictions in the comments section.

