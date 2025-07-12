"Roman, I'm coming for your spot" – Charlotte Flair shares advice for WWE LFG rookies

Charlotte Flair has been one of WWE's top stars since becoming a permanent main roster member in 2015. In a preview video for the next episode of the A&E show WWE LFG, The Queen shared some words of wisdom for the company's up-and-coming talents.
WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats) follows the journeys of several Performance Center recruits as they hone their craft in the developmental system. Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, Michelle McCool, and The Undertaker provide mentorship to the rookies in the latest series.
In a video posted on WWE's YouTube channel, Flair told the young stars they should aim to replace her and Roman Reigns one day:
"I would like to tell you that you're all gonna make it, but you're not. I'd like to tell you that half of you are gonna make it. Yeah, you're not. I was a part of the first class here at NXT. The group that I came up with had such a chip on their shoulder. Our job was to make sure that every single person on RAW and SmackDown were nervous for their jobs. I want all of you in the back of your mind to be like, 'Roman, I'm coming for your spot. Charlotte Flair, I'm taking your spot.' That needs to be your ultimate goal." [From 01:06 – 01:40]
Flair has held 14 World Championships in WWE, while Reigns has headlined WrestleMania a record 10 times.
Charlotte Flair tells WWE LFG talents how to make fans care
Over the last decade, Charlotte Flair has established herself as one of WWE's most villainous superstars. She has also performed sporadically as a babyface.
Later in the video, Flair told the WWE LFG group that the best characters are based on wrestlers' real-life personalities:
"I've been good. I've been bad. Finding really what you believe who you are, that's what you go with. That's the only way the audience is gonna get behind you. They're gonna cheer or boo, I promise, if you are just authentic to who you are." [From 01:40 – 02:09]
On July 13, Flair will team up with Alexa Bliss in a Fatal Four Way match for Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez's Women's Tag Title at WWE Evolution. Asuka & Kairi Sane and Sol Ruca & Zaria will also compete in the bout.
