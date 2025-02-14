"Roman is out" - Bloodline storyline abandoned after Roman Reigns left WWE on hiatus, explains veteran

The Bloodline saga has been a staple in WWE programming for over four years. The story started when Roman Reigns made his return to WWE at SummerSlam 2020 and has been going on ever since.

The Bloodline saga closed it's latest chapter when Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa on the debut episode of RAW on Netflix to become the undisputed Tribal Chief. Ever since that victory, the OTC has only appeared in the Men's Royal Rumble match where he was eliminated by his WarGames partner, CM Punk.

WWE veteran Tommy Carlucci in conversation with Vince Russo on the Behind the Turnbuckle Studios channel, shared his thoughts on the current status of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

"There is no Bloodline guys, recently on SiriusXM Roman Reigns and The Wiseman were on. Roman said we're only in the third inning. We could run this for three years. Really Roman?" said Tommy Carlucci. [16:14-16:26]

He added:

"Alright as far as I know Roman is out, he's out until they probably bring him back after probably Elimination Chamber, he's not even in the Elimination Chamber, he's not even gonna be on that show." [16:26-16:41]

While there has been no confirmation of Roman Reigns' Elimination Chamber status, It will be interesting to see where the Tribal Chief fits in the puzzle for WrestleMania 41.

Check out the full episode below:

Roman Reigns' WrestleMania status yet to be confirmed

The Original Tribal Chief was last seen at the Royal Rumble PLE where he was eliminated by CM Punk from the 30-Man match. The night didn't end there for the OTC as he was then Stomped brutally by his former Shield brother, Seth Rollins. Reigns had to be helped out of the ringside area and on commentary, it was announced that he had been injured.

The SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis may provide further updates on the health of the Head of the Table on tonight's episode of SmackDown. He might let the fans know about Reigns going through medical procedures and if he will be able to compete at WrestleMania.

With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, fans are hoping for a speedy recovery of the Tribal Chief. Reigns has main evented four WrestleManias back to back in last five years, it'd be a shame if he missed this year's show.

