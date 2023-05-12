Roman Reigns is 43 days away from breaking unique WWE record for the first time in 36 years

Roman Reigns' dominance in WWE is unquestioned. Now, he is only 43 days away from cementing his legacy among the greatest champions of all time in the company's history.

His reign is currently at 984 days, just 43 days away from Pedro Morales' record of 1027 days as the world champion. He would be the first star to break the record in 36 years.

Hulk Hogan last broke the incredible record in October 1987. Since then, no one has even come close to a 1027-day world championship reign in WWE. Hogan won the title on the WWF on the MSG Network show on January 23, 1984. He broke Pedro Morales' record in 1987 and lost the title in 1988 to Andre the Giant.

Before Hogan, only two other superstars had reigns longer than Pedro Morales. Bob Backlund had a 1470-day reign, and Bruno Sammartino had two major 2803-day and 1237-day reigns.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns makes his first appearance tonight since the Raw After Wrestlemania. Roman Reigns makes his first appearance tonight since the Raw After Wrestlemania. https://t.co/3YE2hkh9iI

It does not appear that Roman Reigns has a serious challenger in WWE who will challenge him before he reaches that landmark. Thus, it's all but guaranteed that he will be making that huge record.

The next one after that would be Sammartino's 1237-day reign, which he is still 153 days away from breaking. Should he be able to conquer it, then Hulk Hogan and Bob Backlund's reigns would be next for him. However, both would need him to retain the title for over a year.

