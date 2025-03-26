Roman Reigns acknowledged; former AEW Champion Swerve Strickland reveals all about backstage relationship

There is no denying Roman Reigns' greatness. The OTC is one of WWE's faces and has been acknowledged by many. Now, he has even been recognized by former AEW Champion Swerve Strickland, who opened up about their backstage relationship.

Recently, Swerve Strickland sat down for an interview with DJ Vlad on his YouTube channel. They discussed various things, including Strickland's time with WWE as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. His WWE career didn't exactly go as planned, but he did have a good relationship with Roman Reigns.

In the interview, Strickland disclosed that he once approached the former Undisputed WWE Champion for advice. He revealed that Reigns gave him "good advice on how to be perceived in the ring," and he truly appreciated that —so much so that he decided to give Reigns, whom he referred to as "Joe," a shoutout.

Safe to say, Strickland took Reigns' advice to heart. He has thrived since leaving WWE. As one of the top guys in AEW, he continues to be a must-see on TV every week, and he even has two titles in his name.

Considering the rivalry between AEW and WWE, Strickland's words are a breath of fresh air. It's nice to know that there is some level of appreciation between superstars, regardless of the companies they represent.

Roman Reigns has a huge match ahead of him at WrestleMania 41

He might want to take Roman Reigns' advice to Swerve Strickland. This is especially true considering what is ahead of him at WrestleMania 41. After all, he is scheduled to take on CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

Following last week's episode of SmackDown, a Triple Threat match between the three superstars was made official. It will be one of the biggest matches of WrestleMania weekend. Roman Reigns will have to bring his A-game if he hopes to come out on top.

Whoever wins will have bragging rights for all eternity. So, while a championship belt may not be on the line, pride and honor are. It will be interesting to see how Reigns fairs against two superstars he loathes with all his might.

