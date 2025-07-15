Roman Reigns acknowledged as the 'Greatest of All Time' by his own family member after his return on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns was recently called the 'Greatest of All Time' by his family member and WWE Hall of Famer, Rikishi. The former Intercontinental Champion reacted to the OTC's return on this week's WWE RAW.

During the final segment of this week's RAW, Reigns returned and finally got revenge on Bron Breakker for Spearing after WrestleMania 41. He also dealt with Bronson Reed and reunited with Jey Uso.

On his Instagram Story, Rikishi wrote that business had picked up after Roman Reigns' return. He labeled the former Undisputed WWE Champion as "the GOAT."

"Business just picked @romanreigns the GOAT [Greatest of All Time]," Rikishi wrote.

Check out a screengrab of Rikishi's Instagram Story in the post below.

Paul Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 and switched sides by joining forces with Seth Rollins. The Oracle also turned his back on CM Punk, who was part of the Triple Threat Match involving Reigns and Rollins.

One would've expected Reigns to go after Rollins upon his comeback. Unfortunately, The Visionary was injured during his singles match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

Reigns' plans for SummerSlam 2025 have yet to be revealed. He could face Breakker in a singles match or team up with Jey Uso to lock horns with Breakker and Reed in a tag team bout. However, nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

