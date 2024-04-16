Roman Reigns acknowledging WWE star as a new leader of The Bloodline after embarrassing defeat is possible, says legend

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes Roman Reigns could acknowledge The Rock as the new leader of The Bloodline later this year.

In the absence of Reigns last Friday on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa seemingly took charge of The Bloodline, introducing Tama Tonga and attacking Jimmy Uso. The Tribal Heir also smashed Paul Heyman's phone when the latter tried to call The Tribal Chief, apparently teasing a coup within the group.

During a recent edition of Busted Open, Bully Ray claimed the company must split the faction into two teams led by The Rock and Reigns. He claimed they could fight at Survivor Series over control of The Bloodline. The Hall of Famer also suggested that Reigns bow down to The Final Boss and acknowledge him as the group's new leader if his team loses.

"A Bloodline Rules WarGames, whatever, you know, for control of The Bloodline. And, you know, I'm just spitballing here. If The Rock's version of The Bloodline wins, Roman has to bow before Rock and acknowledge Rock as the leader of The Bloodline," he said. [16:54 - 17:12]

The Rock previously acknowledged Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief on WWE SmackDown

Although The Rock initially returned to the Stamford-based company earlier this year as a babyface, he later turned heel and joined The Bloodline. During a promo on SmackDown, Roman Reigns demanded that The Final Boss acknowledge him as his Tribal Chief, which the wrestling legend did.

At WrestleMania XL, The Rock returned to in-ring action for the first time in eight years to team up with The Tribal Chief against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Although they won the match, WWE seemingly teased a future square-off between the two cousins as Reigns "accidentally" speared The Final Boss during the fight.

While Tama Tonga debuted last Friday, reports suggested Jacob Fatu had also signed with WWE. It would be interesting to see if more stars will join The Bloodline over the next few weeks and to whom their allegiance will be.

