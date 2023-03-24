Roman Reigns advertised for SummerSlam 2023 alongside 37-year-old rival

WWE has advertised Roman Reigns for SummerSlam 2023 alongside five other names, four of whom are current champions.

The promotion has listed Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his WrestleMania challenger Cody Rhodes as featured superstars for the event.

The two female superstars advertised for the show are SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Additionally, Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos have also been advertised for the show.

WWE is headed to Detroit for SummerSlam this year for its third of the annual "Big Four Premium Live Events." This will be the promotion's first big premium live event at the Ford Field Stadium since WrestleMania 23 in 2007.

The company recently unveiled the official poster for SummerSlam 2023, and several fans noted that it carried nostalgia for the early 2000s design. Viewers expressed their excitement for the "old-school design" and applauded the poster's subtle nod to the Motor City.

SummerSlam 2023 is scheduled for August 5, and WWE has opened registrations for exclusive pre-sale offers on its website.

Roman Reigns set to tie Triple H's record at WrestleMania 39

In a week's time, Reigns will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes. Their high-profile bout is slated to main event Night Two of WrestleMania 39, with all eyes on the battle between The Tribal Chief's legacy and The American Nightmare's dream.

This will be the seventh time that Reigns will headline WrestleMania, tying his record with Triple H. The Tribal Chief has previously main-evented the biggest WWE show of the year, more than any other active superstar in the company.

Roman Reigns will be one short of Hulk Hogan's record for most WrestleMania main events, which currently stands at eight. Many believe that he will eventually break Hogan's record and immortalize himself in the business.

