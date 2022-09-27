Roman Reigns advertised for upcoming WWE event

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is currently advertised for next week's episode of SmackDown in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The Tribal Chief made his much-awaited return after Clash at the Castle on the blue brand last Friday. During the show, he ordered Solo Sikoa to acknowledge him and gifted Sami Zayn an Honorary Uce t-shirt.

The segment received an overwhelmingly positive response on social media, as many people were expecting The Bloodline to turn on the former Intercontinental Champion. The Head of the Table is slated to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

The DCU Center, the arena that will host the season premiere of SmackDown on October 7, took to Twitter to make the announcement regarding Roman Reigns' appearance.

"BREAKING NEWS: Roman Reigns, WWE Champion… The Big Dog… will be at the DCU Center on Fri. Oct 7 for WWE’s SmackDown!"

You can check out the tweet below:

Will Roman Reigns' historic run come to an end at WWE Crown Jewel?

Throughout The Tribal Chief's two-year dominant run, he's defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against countless names, including John Cena, Kevin Owens, Edge, Brock Lesnar, and Drew McIntyre. However, nobody has been able to dethrone The Head of the Table.

After appearing on the IMPAULSIVE podcast several weeks ago, Logan Paul challenged Reigns to a match for the gold. The bout was made official for Crown Jewel during a press conference.

The Maverick believes that he has what it takes to dethrone The Head of the Table, although he's only had two matches in WWE.

It remains to be seen whether Logan Paul will be able to defeat Reigns for the undisputed world title. The match makes for an exciting prospect that could possibly see the two men tear the house down.

Do you think Logan Paul will win the title at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments below!

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far