Roman Reigns is advocating for an unexpected finish to his championship match against Cody Rhodes, says ex-WWE employee

Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci believes that Roman Reigns is advocating for an unexpected finish to defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

After winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, The American Nightmare is set to challenge the leader of The Bloodline for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania XL. Since Rhodes failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows last year, many fans believe he will finish the story in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this year.

During a recent edition of the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman wondered if Reigns was advocating for retaining his title until he breaks Hulk Hogan's record championship reign of 1,474 days. His co-host, Carlucci, disclosed that he believes The Tribal Chief is doing so. The leader of The Bloodline recently surpassed 1300 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"[Do you think that is something that Roman Reigns in some way, shape, or form, is advocating for so he could call himself long-term the greatest Heavyweight Champion or WWE Champion of all time?] I'm gonna answer that really quick, hell yeah. Because it's the ego, Coach. And by the way, he would want to go to September to be undefeated because then he would beat Bruno (Sammartino) out, the all-time champion. So, egos are large, Coach. And he makes you know that when he's cutting promos. So, hell yes, he would love to extend it," Tommy Carlucci said. [13:06 - 13:41]

Witnessing the events that transpire during the match between the Head of the Table and The American Nightmare will be interesting.

Roman Reigns will pull off double duties at WWE WrestleMania XL

Before competing against Cody Rhodes on Night Two of WrestleMania XL, Roman Reigns and The American Nightmare will clash in a massive tag team match on Night One.

The 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match winner is set to team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to square off against The Tribal Chief and The Rock. If Rhodes and Rollins win the tag team match on Night One, The Bloodline will not interfere in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Night Two. However, if Cody and Seth lose, The American Nightmare will compete against Reigns under "Bloodline Rules."

During the latest episode of RAW, The Rock viciously attacked Rhodes, leaving him busted open by the end of the show. Paul Heyman disclosed on this week's episode of SmackDown that The Final Boss was acting upon orders from Reigns. The Tribal Chief and The Brahma Bull are advertised for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. It would be interesting to see how The American Nightmare will respond to the attack.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the quotes from the first half of this article.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE