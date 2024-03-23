Roman Reigns answers WWE star's request to join The Bloodline; reminds everyone Rikishi is not The Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns is the Tribal Chief. As such, he oversees who's in the Bloodline and who's not. He has now spoken up about a star's request to join the Bloodline.

Pat McAfee knows what he wants, and that's to belong to a group like the Bloodline. He pointed out that Sami Zayn was the first official Honorary Uce in the group and that he was disgusted.

He then asked Roman if there was any way he could join the group.

"You had Sami Zayn as the first honorary Uce. I was disgusted. I thought I earned the title. This Bloodline, how do you get in? Is there a way to get in?" (26:14 - 26:25)

Roman Reigns replied there was no way that Pat McAfee was getting into the Bloodline while doing Jey's stuff, celebrating at ringside, and dancing during his entrance. He went on to say that he was the one who spotted Jey had the talent in the first place, saying that he was the one who saw him first.

When Pat McAfee replied that Rikishi spotted him, Reigns scoffed and said that he was the Tribal Chief and not Rikishi, taking credit for Jey's success.

"I tell you, you ain't gonna get in doing Jey stuff, that's for sure... Keep those arms still in his entrance, man. I've seen you and everyone. He's got them going, man. Who saw him first, though, who took a chance on Jey? [McAfee says Rikishi] What, I'm Tribal Chief. I did." (26:26 - 26:50)

Roman Reigns ended SmackDown staring down Jey Uso

Seeing Jey Uso turn up at the side of Cody Rhodes seemed to rattle Roman Reigns.

The show ended with Reigns trying to show that he had the numbers advantage, but he was stopped in his tracks as Seth Rollins and Jey Uso turned up to support Rhodes.

Reigns stared down Uso to end the show.

