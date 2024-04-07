Roman Reigns asked a journalist to leave the WrestleMania XL Saturday Post-Show Press Conference

Roman Reigns and The Rock main evented WrestleMania XL Saturday. The team was able to get the job done by beating Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in tag team action. However, the victory didn't put The Tribal Chief in a good mood as he asked a journalist to leave the post-show Press Conference.

Roman Reigns, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins gave each other everything they had. Their match spilt all over the arena and included the announcer's tables. After a hard-fought battle, Rhodes and Rollins came up short, leading to a Bloodlines rules match for the WWE Universal Championship on Night Two of WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns made his way to the post-show Press Conference after his WrestleMania main event. He wasn't in the best of moods and asked a journalist to leave because she didn't acknowledge him and booed at him.

On the show, he spoke about how grateful he was to work with his family and loved the fact that The Rock decided to return for a match at WrestleMania XL.

Expand Tweet

The Bloodline will strategize their next move on Night Two of WrestleMania, as Reigns defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare will be looking to finish his story but he will have the cards stacked against him as now he doesn't know what to expect in a Bloodline rules match.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE