Roman Reigns makes a bold assertion about his WWE Universal Championship reign

Roman Reigns believes he has elevated the WWE Universal Championship to the status of being the top championship in WWE.

Roman Reigns captured the WWE Universal Championship after defeating Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt in a triple threat match at WWE Payback. The Head of the Table has had a dominant reign as champion and has successfully defended the championship against the toughest of contenders.

With over 360 days as champion, Reigns is currently the premier title-holder in WWE. Speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, The Tribal Chief believes he has elevated the Universal Championship to the level where it is the top title in WWE.

"I've made the Universal Championship what it is." Reigns said. "Before I got a hold of it, some would argue that it might have been the second tier WWE Championship, the second-biggest WWE Championship in our company but now what I've done with this, especially over the past year- I've elevated this to a whole different stratosphere so it is what it is. I put the work in and I made it special and now everybody wants it . . . I think the Universal Championship is just not the number 1 title if the Tribal Chief doesn't make it what it is and it won't ever be the same."

In just 5 days, Roman Reigns will pass the one-year mark as WWE Universal Champion with 14 successful title defenses.

Roman Reigns' run as the WWE Universal Champion might soon come to an end

At SummerSlam, Roman Reigns defeated John Cena in the show's main event after a month-long build. However, The Tribal Chief did not have much time to celebrate as Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE and stepped into the ring with him.

Even though the two have faced each other on multiple occasions, this time the situation is quite different. Reigns has Paul Heyman on his side and will likely be playing the heel in his upcoming match against Brock Lesnar.

While the match hasn't officially been announced, the two titans may clash at Crown Jewel in October. Lesnar will be Reigns' toughest challenge yet, and it will certainly be intriguing to see how their feud plays out.

What do you make of Lesnar's return to WWE? Do you think he will be able to defeat Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

