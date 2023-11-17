Roman Reigns, Bayley, and others react to major WWE announcement

Several superstars, including Roman Reigns and Bayley, reacted to a big WWE announcement on Twitter.

The global juggernaut will be heading to Philadelphia next year for WrestleMania 40, which will take place on April 6 and 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field. However, it won't be the only WWE show in Philadelphia during that visit.

The company will head to the city for a whole week and host SmackDown, NXT, and RAW, along with both nights of WrestleMania 40. Presale tickets for all the events recently went on sale.

The announcement hyped stars such as Roman Reigns, Iyo Sky and Bayley, who all took to social media to promote the events. Besides the performers, the presale tickets announcement also received a massive response from fans.

Embedded below are their responses:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns looks set to headline WWE WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns has been the face of the global juggernaut for the better part of the last decade. During this time, he has headlined multiple WrestleManias, and the trend is likely to continue next year.

The Tribal Chief defended his coveted title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. While the American Nightmare came closest anyone has ever been to dethroning Reigns, he was stopped in his tracks by Solo Sikoa, who interfered to turn the tides.

Roman and Cody have been kept off each other's tracks since the event. However, all signs point towards another showdown between the two in Philadelphia next year. The two megastars recently had a staredown on SmackDown, but no words were exchanged.

Roman Reigns was last seen in action at Crown Jewel, defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight. The Head of the Table again reigned supreme after an interference from Jimmy Uso.

Cody Rhodes, meanwhile, has been embroiled in a feud with The Judgment Day on RAW. The American Nightmare has also developed a close bond with Jey Uso, which could be beneficial if he goes up against Reigns again.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer