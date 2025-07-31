Roman Reigns becomes the victim of a cryptic post from a top WWE Superstar ahead of SummerSlam 2025

Roman Reigns was targeted in a cryptic post shared by WWE Superstar and his on-screen rival, Bronson Reed. Reed and Bron Breakker took out Reigns and Jey Uso on RAW.The two members of Seth Rollins' faction stood tall on the final episode of Monday Night RAW before SummerSlam 2025. Breakker and Reed will team up against Reigns and Jey in a tag team match on Night 1 of the upcoming Premium Live Event.On X, Reed shared a black and white photo of him and Breakker standing tall over Reigns after they took him out on RAW.Check out Reed's post on X:Cody Rhodes talked about his WrestleMania 39 clash against Roman ReignsCody Rhodes opened up about his clash against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. At the show, The American Nightmare fell short and failed to win the Undisputed WWE Championship.Speaking on The Ringer, Rhodes stated that his first WrestleMania match against the OTC remains his favorite. He said:&quot;My favorite match is WrestleMania 39, which is the one where it doesn't happen. I probably would have been pumped to win, but there's something about that night where things were happening in the arena, or the stadium, that had never happened to me. He's got me in the guillotine choke. And you hear these old-timers, and God bless them, I love them, talk about, you know, just stay right there, and the people will react and they'll connect. When you've seen the amount of cool flips and awesome stuff, sometimes that seems like, I don't know, maybe that's not real anymore.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReigns and Rhodes will aim to walk out victorious in their respective matches at SummerSlam 2025. Reigns will team up with Jey Uso on Night 1, and Rhodes will challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship on Night 2.