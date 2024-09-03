Roman Reigns and the Bloodline storyline was not good enough to bring in new viewers, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns' program with The Bloodline is one of the hottest acts in WWE history. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo outright stated that the angle was not good enough to bring in new viewers.

The Head of the Table was the franchise player for the Stamford-based promotion from 2020 to 2022 before he transitioned into a part-time superstar. Reigns' storyline with the first iteration of The Bloodline, involving The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn, was a major hit among fans and established Roman as one of the greatest of all time.

However, Vince Russo stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW that The Bloodline angle was not enough for WWE to bring in new viewers to SmackDown.

"Let me tell you something, The Bloodline and Roman Reigns, that wasn’t good enough for them to draw new viewers to the show. Roman Reigns and The Bloodline was not gonna take it from 2 million to 3.6 million people." [From 46:12 onwards]

Reigns made very limited appearances on WWE programming in the last year and a half. The Orginal Tribal Chief's story with The Bloodline is still ongoing and is expected to last until WrestleMania 41 at least. Roman is also expected to reunite with The Usos soon.

