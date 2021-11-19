''I'm definitely the guy he’s going to want to be facing off against” – Roman Reigns' bold claim on a match against returning superstar

Roman Reigns is the undisputed top name in WWE today. He spoke about a possible match against The Rock and said he's the only contender on The Rock's level in WWE.

Multiple rumors reported that The Rock and Roman Reigns will square off against each other at WrestleMania next year. However, due to Dwayne Johnson's prior commitment, the match may not take place.

The Universal Champion recently spoke to Keyshawn, JWill & Max and addressed the possibility of facing The Rock when he finally returns. Reigns said that WWE has a competitive nature, and he's always striving to be the top dog:

''It’s the ultimate alpha male showcasing; who's going to be the big shark in the tank. I think, with everything that I’ve done, with where I’ve pushed this persona, and the character work, and my claim, my rightful claim at the head of this table. Us being very close and like family, I don’t think there’s any other choice. If he ever wanted to get back into a WWE ring, I am definitely the guy he’s going to want to be facing off agains"

Is The Rock going to return for a match against Roman Reigns?

The Rock has stated in recent interviews that he's open to a match against Roman Reigns. The Brahma Bull is certain to return for at least one more match to put Reigns over.

Reports have stated that WWE wants a match between The Rock and Roman, which will be the culmination of The Tribal Chief storyline. Even though the match between the two might've been delayed, it will be a big attraction, and WWE will like to keep it for a time when they can maximize the gains.

