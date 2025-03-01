Roman Reigns' booking causing huge problems for WWE; wrestling veteran explores continued absence (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Roman Reigns not being on SmackDown lately. The star has been missing from WWE TV for weeks.

Roman's last appearance was at the Royal Rumble, where he participated in the 30-man Battle Royal. The OG Bloodline leader entered at number 16 and lasted over 37 minutes before he and Seth Rollins were eliminated by CM Punk. However, drama unfolded just after their eliminations, as The Visionary decimated his former Shield "brother" at ringside. Later, WWE confirmed that Reigns had suffered some injuries and needed time to recover, writing him off TV for a few weeks.

It was a star-studded episode of BroDown this week, as Dutch Mantell joined Vince Russo and host Mac Davis. Mantell noted that Roman Reigns was nowhere to be seen on the Road to WrestleMania 41. He felt the Undisputed Tribal Chief could send in a video package just to keep himself relevant.

"Roman's not even on here. What is he doing on this show? Nothing. It's not like a three-hour show where they don't have time for him. They could have thrown something with Roman in it, says, 'Hey, you know, anything can happen at any time; it's a new day!' Even if he is not there, still he puts it out there that he could be, and it keeps his name circulating," he said. [From 17:01 onwards]

Earlier this week, WWE announced that Roman Reigns would be available during the company's tour of Europe before WrestleMania. The Undisputed Tribal Chief is advertised for the March 21 episode of SmackDown in Bologna, Italy, and for the March 28 edition in London, England.

