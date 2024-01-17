Roman Reigns could break a massive Triple H record and tie controversial star's record in 81 days

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is incredibly close to tying a former world champion's record.

Former WWE Superstar Hulk Hogan currently holds the record for the most number of WrestleMania main events at eight. He headlined WrestleMania 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9.

WrestleMania 40 is looming closer, and Roman Reigns is almost guaranteed to headline this year's show as well. He has headlined seven WrestleMania main events so far (WrestleMania 31, 32, 33, 34, 37, 38, and 39).

If/when Roman Reigns headlines WrestleMania 40, he will break WWE legend Triple H's record of seven WrestleMania main events and tie Hogan's record. For those unaware, Triple H has headlined the main events of WrestleMania 16, 18, 20, 21, 22, 25, and 32.

Triple H's thoughts on Roman Reigns as a WWE performer

At WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Shortly after, Triple H heaped massive praise on The Tribal Chief.

"There's nothing that happens when he's in that ring that doesn't mean something," Triple H said. "It's impressive and why he's been champion for 945 days. It's why he's been at the top of this industry. It's why three WrestleManias in he's defending the same championship in the same run, because he's at a whole other level, whole other stratosphere from everybody else that's doing this right now." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship. He has defeated the absolute best in the business over the past four years or so and is quite possibly the biggest heel in the pro wrestling world today. With the 2024 Royal Rumble mere days away, it remains to be seen who wins the annual free-for-all and seemingly challenges The Tribal Chief for his title at WrestleMania 40.

What do you think of Roman Reigns getting closer to breaking Triple H's record of seven WrestleMania main events? Sound off in the comments section below!

