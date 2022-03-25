"Every bit of who I am" - Roman Reigns breaks character to describe his current WWE gimmick 

Roman Reigns recently described his current WWE character while promoting "WWE Evil," the WWE original series.

Since turning heel, Reigns has adapted to The Tribal Chief/Head of the Table gimmick in the company. Accompanied by his cousins The Usos and manager Paul Heyman, Reigns has been unstoppable.

Taking to Twitter, Reigns posted a clip of the same where he was seen out of character as he explained how his current Head of the Table gimmick came together. In the clip, he stated that every bit of who he is has gone into the current character.

"Every bit of who I am has gone into this character, every little speed bump, the adversities, the growing pains, the transitions, all of that has been just balled up and used into what you see today."

"Every experience in my career, good and bad, has molded the character you see on #Smackdown #WWEEvil @peacockTV"

Ric Flair spoke about Roman Reigns as a heel in WWE

While speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair explained the three things the audience hates when someone is a heel. The Nature Boy noted that Roman Reigns has the same attributes, hence The Tribal Chief is truly capable of getting people to boo him.

"The three things that people hate - they hate arrogance, they hate guys who are so damn good looking that they can be as arrogant as they want, and when you have the skill that Roman does, you're really gonna pi** people off," Ric Flair said. (28:51 to 29:06)

Reigns is currently feuding against Brock Lesnar and will defend the Universal Championship against him at WrestleMania 38.

The two men are scheduled to cross paths on RAW this coming week, and it promises to be a thrilling face-off.

