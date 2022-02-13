Roman Reigns breaks character for young fan following SmackDown

Roman Reigns is the biggest heel in WWE at present but it appears that even The Tribal Chief can be taken in by the WWE Universe sometimes. Whilst the Universal Champion often finds it easy to ignore fans when he's wrestling, he found it difficult to ignore a fan who was at ringside cheering him on this week.

Following the latest edition of SmackDown, Roman Reigns was in the ring ahead of his dark match when he noticed superfan Jarrius “JJ” Robertson. Reigns and The Usos went on to acknowledge the youngster, which can be seen in the video below. Jimmy Usos even broke character and gave Robertson his shirt.

Reigns later went on to converse with the fan several times throughout his match. The superfan also attempted to coach him to victory. Reigns was on the apron waiting for a tag and was taking in all of his comments as well as giving him a thumbs up.

Reigns and The Usos were not the only ones who decided to acknowledge Jarrius following SmackDown, since Big E took the time out to come over and shake his hand after the match.

Jarrius Robertson is a WWE Hall of Famer and a huge Roman Reigns fan

Jarrius Robertson is just 17 years old and is already a WWE Hall of Famer after being awarded the Warrior Award back in 2018.

The youngster is a two-time liver transplant survivor and is currently battling biliary atresia, a rare chronic liver disease. This disease means that the Youtuber has already been forced to undergo several surgeries at such a young age.

Despite his illness, Jarrius has remained a loyal member of the WWE Universe and is still a huge wrestling fan.

