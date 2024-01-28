Roman Reigns breaks a nearly 3-year-long streak at the 2024 Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns has broken a record that has lasted for nearly three full years. If it weren't for two instances in 2021, then that streak would have extended to four years.

Ever since Roman Reigns became the Universal Champion back in the summer of 2020, he has seemingly had a rule where he either headlines a Premium Live Event, and if he doesn't, he would open it.

This is likely due to the logic that the opening and final matches are considered the two most important bouts on any pay-per-view/premium live event. He has more or less stuck to this rule and headlined a majority of the shows that he wrestled on - with only two exceptions - the Royal Rumble 2021 and the Elimination Chamber 2021 in February.

At the 2024 Royal Rumble, he wrestled the second match of the night when he defended his Universal title in a Fatal Four-Way match as a follow-up to the Women's Royal Rumble - breaking his nearly three-year streak of only opening or headlining PLEs.

In the two instances in 2021, he wrestled Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing Match in the Royal Rumble, and at Elimination Chamber that year, Daniel Bryan won the opening Chamber match, only for Roman Reigns to immediately come out and beat him in a controversial title defense.

It has been four years since The Tribal Chief last participated in the Royal Rumble match himself. He has been a runner-up numerous times, but ever since his record-breaking run as Universal Champion, he has defended his title at every Rumble event.

