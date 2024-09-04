Roman Reigns breaks online silence to promote upcoming reunion with major star outside of WWE

Roman Reigns' return to WWE TV at SummerSlam 2024 evoked a loud reaction from fans, establishing his status as a babyface. The Original Tribal Chief returned during the Bloodline Rules Match between Solo Sikoa and Cody Rhodes and laid out his former Enforcer.

However, the former Universal Champion was again written off television following an attack from Jacob Fatu and Co. during an episode of SmackDown a few weeks ago. As fans await the reunion of Roman and Paul Heyman on WWE TV, the duo is set to make an appearance on Bloomberg's Power Players in New York City on September 5.

On Wednesday (September 4), Roman took to his Instagram Stories and shared Heyman's reaction to Bloomberg Live's post ahead of the event.

Trending

"#PowerPlayers returns, this time in New York. Don't miss conversations with @arod, @stephencurry30, @romanreigns, and more broadcasting live 9/5 starting at 10:30 AM ET," Bloomberg Live's post read.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

''Bloomberg—Tomorrow afternoon in New York City!'' Heyman wrote while sharing Bloomberg Live's post on his Instagram stories.

You can check out his Instagram Story here.

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman are set for a reunion outside WWE! [Screengrab via Roman's IG]

Cody Rhodes comments on what Roman Reigns predicted about him ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL

At WrestleMania XL, The American Nightmare defeated Roman Reigns in the main event of Night Two to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for the first time in his career.

Since then, Cody Rhodes has proved to be a workhorse champion, as he has defended his title several times on television and in live events. The American Nightmare recently retained the gold against Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin.

During the post-show press conference, the 39-year-old recalled Roman Reigns' prediction about him ahead of WrestleMania XL. The Original Tribal Chief had predicted that Cody would get tired after reaching the top of the mountain in the company. While Cody asserted he hated the ''T word,'' the SmackDown Superstar admitted there was some truth to what the erstwhile Big Dog said.

"I remember Roman Reigns saying something to me in an interview face-to-face; he was talking about the idea that if I was to get to the edge of the mountain and actually do this, I would be really tired. And I don't like the T word at all. I don't believe in it in our industry. I think the grind is a good thing. But I can say there was definitely some truth to what he was saying," he said.

Bad Blood is scheduled to air live from Cody Rhodes' home state of Georgia on October 5. It will be interesting to see which star steps up to challenge the Undisputed WWE Champion at the upcoming PLE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sting returning for another match? Details HERE.