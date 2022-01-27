Roman Reigns breaks silence over Bully Ray's controversial comments about Jon Moxley

Roman Reigns has opened up about WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray's demeaning comments about AEW star Jon Moxley.

After Moxley made his highly-anticipated return to Dynamite, Ray made a controversial comment about the former AEW World Champion. He stated that he would have liked to see Jon Moxley apologize to fans for taking a hiatus due to his alcohol issues. The comments garnered massive coverage and resulted in fan backlash, aimed towards Bully Ray.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently appeared on the SI Media podcast and talked about the controversy surrounding Ray's comments about Moxley. The Tribal Chief stated that he understands where Bully Ray is coming from, but added that Moxley doesn't owe fans an apology.

“I don’t think he owes anyone an apology, I see where Bubba could be coming from, in a very corporate mindset of, you know prioritizing our fans. But at the end of the day, we do so much for these fans. We don’t deliver the mail, it don’t feel good to do what we do. And obviously, it’s a choice, but it’s not like they’re just giving their money to us and we’re not doing anything. It’s a service and we’re performing that service.” said Reigns. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Brocker Texas Ranger @JaimsVanDerBeek Bully Ray owes Jon Moxley & Renee an apology. Bully Ray owes Jon Moxley & Renee an apology.

Roman Reigns also had major praise for Jon Moxley

The Tribal Chief spoke about Jon Moxley's hiatus and praised him for being responsible enough to take that brave step. The latter went on a break in late 2021 and entered a rehabilitation program to tackle his alcohol addiction. Moxley's decision garnered major praise from fans and wrestling personalities alike.

His wife Renee Paquette sent a heartfelt message to fans shortly after, and thanked them for their support:

"Thanks for this outpouring of support. Jon is every bit of the badass we all know him to be. I couldn’t be more proud of him for getting to proper help he needs, and being given the space to put his health first. Couldn’t possibly love this man more," wrote Renee.

Paquette wasn't happy one bit over Bully Ray's comments about her husband, and didn't shy away from letting him know.

Also Read Article Continues below

What was your immediate reaction to Bully Ray's comments about Moxley's return promo? Do you think he went a tad bit too far?

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das