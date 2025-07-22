Roman Reigns breaks silence after his character breaking moment following WWE RAW; reacts with an interesting message

Roman Reigns hilariously broke character after this week's episode of Monday Night RAW went off the air. He was seen yeeting with his cousin, Jey Uso, who came to the OTC's rescue during the show.Reigns was involved in a huge brawl with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. He initiated the fight after taking Breakker out with the Superman Punch, but was the victim of a brutal Spear, courtesy of the former Intercontinental Champion. Jey then made his way out to the ring, saving his cousin. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter RAW went off the air, the OG Bloodline members yeeted with the WWE Universe. However, Roman Reigns hilariously claimed on social media that the video was AI-generated and not real.Check out a screengrab of Reigns' comment on Instagram:Roman Reigns returned to WWE programming during last week's episode of Monday Night RAW. He saved Jey from the wrath of Breakker and Reed, preventing the Aus-zilla from hitting a devastating Tsunami on his cousin.This week, it was the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion's turn to save his cousin, as they stood tall and stared down Reed and Breakker to end the show. WWE has teased the possibility of a potential tag team match with Reigns and Jey against the two members of Paul Heyman's group, but nothing has been made official.