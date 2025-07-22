  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Roman Reigns breaks silence after his character breaking moment following WWE RAW; reacts with an interesting message

Roman Reigns breaks silence after his character breaking moment following WWE RAW; reacts with an interesting message

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 22, 2025 04:01 GMT
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Roman Reigns hilariously broke character after this week's episode of Monday Night RAW went off the air. He was seen yeeting with his cousin, Jey Uso, who came to the OTC's rescue during the show.

Ad

Reigns was involved in a huge brawl with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. He initiated the fight after taking Breakker out with the Superman Punch, but was the victim of a brutal Spear, courtesy of the former Intercontinental Champion. Jey then made his way out to the ring, saving his cousin.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After RAW went off the air, the OG Bloodline members yeeted with the WWE Universe. However, Roman Reigns hilariously claimed on social media that the video was AI-generated and not real.

Check out a screengrab of Reigns' comment on Instagram:

Ad

Roman Reigns returned to WWE programming during last week's episode of Monday Night RAW. He saved Jey from the wrath of Breakker and Reed, preventing the Aus-zilla from hitting a devastating Tsunami on his cousin.

This week, it was the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion's turn to save his cousin, as they stood tall and stared down Reed and Breakker to end the show. WWE has teased the possibility of a potential tag team match with Reigns and Jey against the two members of Paul Heyman's group, but nothing has been made official.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications