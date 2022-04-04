×
Roman Reigns finally breaks silence after defeating Brock Lesnar to become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar faced each other in the main event of WrestleMania 38.
Abhilash Mendhe
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Apr 04, 2022 11:25 AM IST
News

Roman Reigns finally shared his first tweet after his big WrestleMania 38 win over Brock Lesnar.

Roman met Brock in the main event of WrestleMania Sunday. A thunderous Spear ended The Beast Incarnate, and Reigns stood tall to close WrestleMania 38.

UNDISPUTED WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPION#WrestleMania @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle https://t.co/3dNmN8hdpv

The Tribal Chief reacted to his massive win over Lesnar at WrestleMania 38:

Of all @WWE. Over the entire Universe. One. Undisputed. Champion. #AcknowledgeMe #WrestleMania https://t.co/gjboB9E4E8

You can check out the results from Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 here.

Roman Reigns finally defeated Lesnar at WrestleMania

Roman Reigns' fans know tonight was his third WrestleMania encounter against Brock Lesnar. The duo first met at WrestleMania 31 in a WWE World title match in 2015. The contest was marred by Seth Rollins' MITB cash-in and eventual win. Three years later, Reigns and Lesnar met again at the mega event. It took Lesnar six F5s to put Reigns down that night.

Reigns turned heel at SummerSlam 2020 and won the Universal title a week later. He's held the belt on SmackDown ever since. No one on the WWE roster has managed to defeat The Tribal Chief over the past two years.

Respect towards Brock Lesnar.Show your respect.#WrestleMania https://t.co/nocFAqXMU6

At SummerSlam 2021, Lesnar made his WWE return and began a feud with Reigns. The duo finally met at Crown Jewel 2021, with Reigns winning. Lesnar went on to win the WWE title at Day 1.

He later lost the title to Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble 2022, courtesy of interference by Reigns. Later that night, Lesnar won the Men's Rumble Match and challenged Reigns for a WrestleMania battle. Lesnar then won the WWE title at Elimination Chamber 2022, and the main event of WrestleMania 38 turned into a Winner Takes All Match.

Reigns and Lesnar finally collided in The Biggest WrestleMania Match Of All Time tonight. The 12-minute bout ended with Roman winning. It remains to be seen what's next for Brock Lesnar after his big loss to Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

What are your thoughts on Reigns' win over Lesnar at WrestleMania 38?

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
