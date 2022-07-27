Roman Reigns issues a public statement on Vince McMahon's retirement

Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon's retirement.

Last week, McMahon announced that he would be retiring from WWE effective immediately. Triple H was reinstated as the EVP of Talent Relations and also took control of the creative team. This week on RAW, Reigns referenced the 77-year-old's retirement when he told Theory that his "daddy" was gone.

Reigns was seen leaving The Today Show this week when he stopped to sign autographs and interact with the media. Speaking about Vince McMahon's recent retirement, the champion wished the best for his former boss outside of WWE.

Here's what Reigns had to say:

"I just wish him nothing but luck and happiness in the future. It's been great." (From 0:44 - 0:50)

You can watch the full video here:

During the same conversation, The Tribal Chief mentioned that it had been a great experience working with the McMahon family patriarch. Reigns further highlighted that he was pumped for his match against Brock Lesnar this Saturday at SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns will defend his title at SummerSlam

Reigns will be in the fight of his life as he squares off against The Beast Incarnate in a Last Man Standing match on July 30.

The match is being built as the culmination of a rivalry that spanned over seven years. Lesnar returned on the June 17 episode of SmackDown and planted Roman Reigns with an F5 to reignite the feud. WWE later announced that the two would settle their differences at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Who do you think will prevail when the two behemoths meet at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville? Will Theory cash in his Money in The Bank contract? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

