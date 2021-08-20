Roman Reigns finally reacts to Brock Lesnar's new look and absence from WWE

Roman Reigns finally reacted to Brock Lesnar's new ponytail look during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport.

The Tribal Chief was asked to choose between The Rock and Brock Lesnar for a singles match, and Reigns stated that he was clueless about The Beast Incarnate's whereabouts.

Roman Reigns addressed Brock Lesnar's recent sighting, which incidentally happened on a Bearded Butchers video. The former WWE champion sported a fresh beard and ponytail and was seen having a great time chopping meat during one of his rare public appearances.

Roman Reigns joked that Brock Lesnar was 'getting his Viking on' with a new look and revealed that he'd not heard anything from his former rival for a long time.

"Man, I don't even know. It's hard to speak on Brock. Nobody knows what he is doing. The last I saw, he was like butchering cows with a Viking ponytail. So, probably Rock at this point. Brock seems like he is out getting his Viking on, so I don't know, man. I haven't heard anything about Brock in a long time. So I would just have to say The Rock," stated Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns says Paul Heyman will be by his side even after Brock Lesnar returns to WWE

Roman Reigns has formed a fruitful alliance with Paul Heyman that won't end even if Brock Lesnar reappears on WWE TV. The Tribal Chief stayed in character and said that despite his history with Lesnar, he doesn't expect his Special Counsel to betray him:

"Come on! His Tribal Chief. That's who (he will choose)! Don't be trying to put wedges in; what the heck? That's history. That's the past, man. I'm moving him forward. Is; and of relevancy. He won't forget that," added Reigns.

While Roman Reigns is on course to face John Cena at SummerSlam, there are no updates on WWE's creative plans for Brock Lesnar.

Could a returning Beast Incarnate confront the Head of the Table on SmackDown in the near future? Would you like to see it happen? Sound off in the comments section below.

