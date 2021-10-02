Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar start this week's WWE SmackDown with a huge brawl

Brock Lesnar made a huge statement during the opening segment of SmackDown as he was able to send Roman Reigns packing after a chaotic brawl.

This week's episode of SmackDown started with a promo from Roman Reigns. The Universal Champion made his way out to the ring to address the audience after becoming the No.1 pick in the 2021 draft.

As The WWE Universe was praising Reigns, Brock Lesnar made his way to the ring. The Beast Incarnate wasn't announced to be on SmackDown, and the shock was evident on Roman Reigns’ face.

As soon as Lesnar joined the fray, things went out of control within the first few minutes.

The brawl between the two Superstars started when Roman Reigns hit Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate didn't hold back as he hit a few trademark German Suplexes to Reigns.

As the brawl between the two started to get ugly, The Usos came to the rescue of Reigns. Unfortunately, Lesnar got a hold of Jimmy and Jey and hit them both with clotheslines, as Roman Reigns made the escape out of the hands of Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar had his final laugh and sent a huge message to Reigns by hitting an F5s to both Jimmy and Jey.

Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2021

Brock Lesnar will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Crown Jewel.

Lesnar made his return to WWE programming at this year’s SummerSlam and confronted The Tribal Chief. Paul Heyman was also involved in the feud, given his history with Lesnar.

Eventually, the feud led to the confirmation of another huge showdown between Lesnar and Reigns. The two Superstars will be facing each other on 21st October in Saudi Arabia.

While we have seen both men fight out multiple times, the dynamics of the feud has changed with Lesnar taking up the role of the babyface.

Reigns will have a tough task ahead of him to keep hold of the Universal Title at Crown Jewel as The Beast Incarnate looks in prime form.

