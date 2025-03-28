Roman Reigns has broken major promise

Roman Reigns has now broken a major promise he made. This may have huge consequences for the star.

When Reigns was absent on screen after losing to Cody Rhodes, Paul Heyman revealed to Solo Sikoa that the Tribal Chief had made him a promise. He said that he had requested Reigns that he would never lay hands on CM Punk. He also said this was a request that the Tribal Chief had always honored after making the promise to the Wiseman.

While this did not work with Solo Sikoa, it appeared that Reigns would keep the promise, especially after CM Punk filled in and helped Reigns during the Bloodline WarGames.

However, Punk was responsible for eliminating him at the Royal Rumble. Reigns returned during his Madison Square Garden Steel Cage Match against Rollins and broke his promise to Paul Heyman.

He attacked Punk and destroyed him when the latter was being comforted by Heyman. Now, Punk has said that Heyman handed Roman Reigns to him on a silver platter.

While it's not confirmed yet, Reigns breaking his promise of attacking Punk might be the final straw for Heyman, and he may turn his back on the Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk are set for a big contract signing on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns is currently set to sign a contract to seal his fate for the WrestleMania 41 event. He is expected to face Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a match that will see the star clash with two of his biggest rivals.

Although it's the first WrestleMania that Reigns has been in, and he hasn't defended a WWE title in a while, the match is still set to be a major one for him.

