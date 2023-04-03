Roman Reigns busted open in title match against Cody Rhodes in WrestleMania main event

Roman Reigns headlined WrestleMania for the third year in a row and stunned the audience with his incredible in-ring performance tonight.

The Tribal Chief locked horns with Cody Rhodes in an intense match that saw fast-paced action right from the first bell. The American Nightmare had his moments, but the champion kept finding a way to gain complete control of the match.

Roman Reigns was spotted bleeding during the match following an impressive sequence in the match. He dragged Cody Rhodes ringside and lifted him over the top of the Spanish announcement desk. But Cody Rhodes reversed the move at the right moment to slam Reigns through Michael Cole and Corey Graves' table.

The American Nightmare then gained complete control of the match while a wounded Reigns took time to recover. Cody Rhodes hit a picturesque Cody Cutter but couldn't seal his win. The cut on his forehead couldn't keep Reigns down for long as he came back firing with a Superman Punch. Both superstars then executed multiple near pinfalls in a short time.

With The Usos losing their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship earlier this weekend at WrestleMania Night One, Reigns is determined to protect The Bloodline from losing more gold at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

