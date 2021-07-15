"I’ve always, always been that guy"- Roman Reigns on what he can do in WWE that most can't

Roman Reigns has proclaimed that there are very few in the history of pro wrestling and WWE that can do what he can. The Tribal Chief believes he can elicit a reaction from the crowd better than most other stars.

Reigns, the current WWE Universal Champion, stated in a recent interview with Forbes that he can "pull the emotional strings" of the audience every time he walks into an arena:

“Yeah, you say you like this person or think this person should be in my position or this person deserves it or they’ve been through a greater journey or more adversity, but when it comes down to it, who makes the crowd louder? I’ve always, always been that guy. There’s only a handful of guys in the history of our company and the history of our business that can say they have 'it'—that factor that registers with the people, that makes the people stand up and make noise, and I’m in that group," said Roman Reigns.

The WWE SmackDown star states that getting a reaction from the crowd is an "incredible strength" that he possesses.

Roman Reigns' WWE journey

Roman Reigns came through the ranks in WWE, progressing from NXT on to the main roster and becoming one of the biggest stars in the company.

Reigns was a part of one of the best factions in history, The Shield, alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. As a singles star, Reigns was pushed to be "The Guy" by WWE, but wasn't widely accepted by fans.

But in the last year, The Tribal Chief has showcased something different on WWE television, as a heel. He has been dominant on SmackDown, defeating everyone in his path, showing an altogether different character, and holding on to the Universal Championship for over 300 days.

Man of my word. Every time.

Now it’s time to knowledge and celebrate ME. #Smackdown https://t.co/SpsSGqTgKZ — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 25, 2021

