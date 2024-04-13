Roman Reigns changes bio on Twitter/X following heartbreaking loss at WWE WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns has updated his bio on X (formerly Twitter) after losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

The Tribal Chief's 1,316-day run came to an end on Night Two main event as he suffered a heartbreaking loss in the Bloodline Rules match against the American Nightmare. The match saw multiple interferences, including appearances from The Rock, John Cena, and The Undertaker.

Reigns has been away from TV programming since losing the title. However, he updated his bio on X, removing the 'Undisputed WWE Universal Champion' to add another WrestleMania main event to his numerous accolades.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi believes Roman Reigns could be betrayed by the Rock

The Rock and Roman Reigns were slated to collide at WrestleMania 40 but plans seemingly changed due to a major outrage among fans. This ultimately led to the Final Boss aligning with his cousin and joining the Bloodline instead.

While the duo worked together well, winning their tag match on Night One, Riksihi believes that the Rock will ultimately betray The Tribal Chief, leading to a huge feud between the two leading to a possible Bloodline civil war in the lead up to Survivor Series.

"I kinda see a WarGames. I kinda see somewhere down there The Rock turning on Roman Reigns. Rock becomes the heel, Roman comes back as the babyface. I kinda see the Bloodline family members spread up and take sides. And then I kinda see something huge as far as WarGames or some type of gimmick matches amongst each other. They would probably want to build that up for the next WrestleMania. I believe they have it in Minnesota," said Rikishi.

The seeds for the same were planted on WWE SmackDown last night where Solo Sikoa kicked Jimmy Uso out of the Bloodline and added Tama Tonga to the group. The Enforcer seemed to be going against Roman Reigns as he stopped Paul Heyman from consulting The Tribal Chief.

Many believe that The Rock could be behind this shocking turn of events which would set up a Bloodline civil war down the line.

