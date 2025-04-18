Roman Reigns and CM Punk are battling for a unique title at WrestleMania after all, says legend

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins are facing each other in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania, and now it appears there's a title on the line after all. A legend has spoken about it.

Paul Heyman asked the question on Uncrowned that fans had been wondering heading into WrestleMania. What was being pursued in the main event of WrestleMania by Reigns and Punk?

Heyman also answered the question. The title was none other than the wisdom of The Wiseman.

“If you really push the narrative, what's at stake in the main event of WrestleMania? What title is being pursued in the main event of Saturday night WrestleMania? The wisdom of the 'Wise Man,'” Heyman says emphatically.

Paul Heyman explained that he was devoted to his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. But he was also loyal to CM Punk, whom he called his best friend. The Hall of Famer said he was faithful to both sides, which did not mean he would be disloyal to either.

“I am loyal to my Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. I am loyal to my best friend, CM Punk. Just because I'm loyal to both does not mean I'm going to be disloyal to either. Loyalty is meant to be tested." [H/T Uncrowned]

Fans will have to wait and see what happens when the stars finally face each other.

