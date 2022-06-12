"Just to smash this idiot" - Roman Reigns breaks silence after top star becomes the #1 contender for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns has finally broken his silence after the confirmation of his next title defense. The Head of The Table will defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against Riddle next week on WWE SmackDown.

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Riddle faced Sami Zayn to determine the #1 Contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The former RAW Tag Team Champion defeated Zayn to earn himself a match against Reigns.

The Head of the Table took to Twitter to warn Riddle, as he wrote:

"Now I have to leave the private island…jump on the private yacht….and then board the private jet just to smash this idiot on#SmackdownTribal Chief problems."

The WWE Universe is awaits the return of Roman Reigns

The WWE Universe had mixed reactions to Roman Reigns's tweet regarding his next opponent, Riddle.

Some fans were happy to learn that Reigns was set to return. Whereas, others were critical of him and even compared him to UFC star Conor McGregor.

At WrestleMania 38, Reigns became the first Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar and unifying the titles.

However, one man who isn't particularly impressed with Reigns' historic achievement is Booker T.

Speaking on the The Hall of Fame podcast, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion voiced his opinion on the unification of the belts. He mentioned that the idea of unifying the WWE and Universal championships doesn't make sense to him. The WWE Hall of Famer stated:

“I don’t agree with unifying the championships because they’re two different shows. It might make things a lot stronger because you’re going to have a full roster of, just say, for instance, all your top-tier talent going to be on that show and they’re all going to be vying for one thing." (H/T:Wrestling Inc)

Despite the criticism, Reigns has been focused on his goal. The Tribal Chief will aim to successfully defend his title against Riddle upon his return on next week's SmackDown.

