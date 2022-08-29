Roman Reigns comments on WWE creating Underwear with his catchphrase on them

While Roman Reigns is preparing for an intense battle in Cardiff, Wales, where he is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, The Tribal Chief took the time to comment on slightly less important matters. Like WWE Shop's latest line of Superstar-themed boxers.

For those who are unaware, the company has had a line of "Men's Boxer Briefs," which features logos and slogans from several Superstars, for some time. The most recent undergarments include The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Roman Reigns himself.

In an interview with Jimmy Traina on the Sports Illustrated Media podcast, Reigns was asked about the boxers and his thoughts on them. The current champion stated that he did not know about the underwear line, but said jokingly that he hoped it would help out the "shy guys".

"That's when you drop them and there are no words needed. I'm trying to help my people out. Strong and silent. It's for the shy guys. You know what they say about shy guys, right?" - joked Roman Reigns. (h/t Fightful)

For readers interested in acknowledging, viewing and/or purchasing a pair of the themed boxers, as well as others, you can find them all here.

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle

While discussing underwear might be a moment of levity for the Tribal Chief, Reigns has a tall task at hand come Saturday at Clash at the Castle. Roman Reigns' over 700 day reign as champion is in jeopardy as he is set to square off against the very game Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre will have a home field advantage as Clash at the Castle is set to take place in the United Kingdom, as the company will host its first major UK event since 1992.

While McIntyre seems to feel extremely confident in his chances of de-throning Reigns and truly cementing himself as "The Chosen One," the latest edition of SmackDown shows that The Bloodeline might be too much for the Scottish Warrior to handle.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will be able to beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Will you be purchasing a pair of boxer briefs from the WWE Shop? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comment section!

