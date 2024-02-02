Roman Reigns competing in two massive matches against major WWE Superstars at WrestleMania should happen, urges RAW star

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and RAW star believes Roman Reigns should face The Rock and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

The RAW star in question is Shayna Baszler. The Brahma Bull has been rumored to square off against The Tribal Chief over the past few years. He recently claimed that there were plans being discussed following his return to RAW a few weeks ago and his appointment on the TKO Board of Directors.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes has desired to win Reigns' championship since his return to WWE in 2022. Although he failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39, he recently won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match to earn another World Title shot at this year's Show of Shows.

While fans are now wondering who the leader of The Bloodline would face at the Showcase of the Immortals, Shayna Baszler suggested in an interview with ComicBook Nation that Reigns should face Rhodes and The Rock in two separate matches.

"It's interesting, right? It's two nights of WrestleMania so why don't we have them both? I wouldn't [complain]. I don't think anyone would complain about that," she said. [From 02:57 to 03:07]

Check out the video below:

Cody Rhodes could end the dilemma and face another WWE Superstar at WrestleMania

The World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins confronted the American Nightmare on RAW after the Rumble last Monday. The Visionary acknowledged Cody Rhodes' desire to get another shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, Rollins urged the 38-year-old to consider challenging him instead at WrestleMania 40. Rhodes claimed he would consider the World Heavyweight Champion's offer. The two superstars squared off in three matches since The American Nightmare's return in 2022. They all ended in victory for Rhodes.

If Rhodes chooses to go after Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship, it would solve the dilemma surrounding Reigns' WrestleMania opponent as it would open the door for The Rock to take that spot.

Would you like to see Cody Rhodes go head-to-head against Seth Rollins again at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit ComicBook Nation and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.