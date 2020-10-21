Lance Anoa'i is the cousin of WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and The Usos. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are currently feuding with each other and are set to face off in an 'I Quit' match at the Hell In A Cell PPV later this week.

In a recent interview with Post Wrestling, Lance revealed that he isn't really interested in signing with any promotion other than WWE unless the financial aspect of the deal was right. He said he'd prefer to stay on the independents where he was free to make his own schedule. The only exception to this was WWE and revealed why:

Man, like I said, other than WWE, I don’t wanna be signed unless the money is right. Being on the independents is so much easier. You create your own schedule, you work where you wanna work, you’re not being told to do this or do that. You’re just going out there doing what you want, what you love to do and perform at your top notch. You don’t have someone else writing everything for you. You’re there doing it, and that’s one reason I like not being signed, but WWE… that’s the goal because I feel like anything after WWE — once you make it to WWE, say they let anybody go, [you’re] right back on the indies just making money just the way you did and I feel like you’re more profitable and yeah man. Like I said, it’s all about money and feeding my family.

Roman Reigns' cousin Lance Anoa'i appeared on WWE RAW last year

Lance himself has appeared on WWE television in the past. He appeard on an episode of WWE RAW last year, facing Shane McMahon in a singles match, during Shane's feud with Roman Reigns. During the same interview, Lance revealed that there was talk of him coming back to WWE to make another appearance where he would team with his cousin Roman Reigns to face Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. However, the plans for the match were scrapped.