Roman Reigns' cousin officially signs with MLW

Roman Reigns' cousin, Lance Anoa'i, has officially signed with Major League Wrestling (MLW).

It's no secret that Reigns comes from the legendary Anoa'i family. Stemming from his father, Sika Anoa'i, one half of the former tag team duo The Wild Samoans, the Tribal Chief's connection doesn't stop there.

The Head of the Table is also related to Yokozuna, Umaga, and The Usos. He's also the cousin of former WWE trainee Lance Anoa'i, the son of former WWF Superstar Samu.

On a recent episode of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio, Court Bauer announced that the 30-year-old recently signed with Major League Wrestling:

“We’ve just signed Lance Anoa’i. Lance is the son of Samu, the cousin of The Rock, cousin of Roman Reigns, and he’s a third-generation wrestler. Grandfather’s Afa Anoa’i, and he’s part of our new era of Samoan Swat Team with Fatu and Big Juicy.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

He first debuted at the promotion in 2018 before making sporadic appearances. His first match with MLW was against MJF at the Spring Break event.

Lance Anoa'i was involved in a previous Roman Reigns storyline in WWE

Despite not being signed with WWE, Lance Anoa'i was involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns. In 2019, Lance fought Shane McMahon in a losing effort due to Drew McIntyre's attack. After the match, he was joined by his cousin Roman to fend off McMahon and McIntyre.

However, this wasn't the first time he first stepped into a WWE ring. His first match saw him team up with Rhett Titus in a 2015 edition of SmackDown, where they lost against The Ascension. Anoa'i also made an appearance in 2017 at NXT, where he lost against Authors of Pain.

It'll be interesting to see the evolution of Lance Anoa'i now that he has officially signed with MLW.

