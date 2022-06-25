Roman Reigns' cousin says Shane McMahon is a "stiff" worker in the ring

Shane McMahon hasn't been on WWE television for a while. He last appeared at this year's Royal Rumble, where he was involved in a controversial backstage situation that essentially resulted in the end of his WWE return run before it could begin. While praising Shane, Roman Reigns' cousin Lance Anoa'i mentioned him as being a stiff worker.

Shane McMahon has plenty of in-ring experience but has been criticized for how he throws his punches and kicks. While some criticize him for the punches not looking legitimate enough, others have criticized him for being a stiff worker.

Lance Anoa'i faced Shane McMahon on RAW in late May 2019, suffering a defeat before getting saved by his cousin Roman Reigns. In an interview with MuscleManMalcom, he praised The Prodigal Son while briefly confirming that his kicks and forearms were stiff:

"Man, I was nervous at first. I was like, I'm wrestling the boss' son. Shane [McMahon] is a huge part of the company. Those kicks man, those forearms, they're so stiff. But I love it, honestly. I'd rather make it look real. We were toughin' the whole time, we were sitting in the catering the whole time and it was just like two boys sitting at catering enjoying lunch."(9:50-11)

The match on RAW saw Drew McIntyre attacking Anoa'i before Shane defeated him and Roman Reigns had to come out for a save. You can watch the full interview below:

Will Shane McMahon return to WWE?

It seems to be a matter of when and not if Shane McMahon returns to WWE. He hasn't been involved in a backstage role for over 13 years now, as his run between 2016 and late 2019 was solely as an on-screen character.

He reportedly has a talent contract as well, which is why he was nowhere in the picture when Vince McMahon recently stepped back from his role as Chairman and CEO of WWE.

While we may not see The Prodigal Son return anytime soon, he will likely return at some point.

