Roman Reigns to cross 50-year-old milestone on Sunday; will target 2-time WWE Champion next

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is about to surpass Pedro Morales' record of holding the world title for 1027 consecutive days.

The Tribal Chief is hands down the most dominant superstar in all of WWE today. He has proven over the past three years that no one can beat him. Reigns has broken a long list of records during his ongoing reign as the top champion.

Roman Reigns is set to complete 1027 days as Universal Champion in a matter of hours. With this feat, he will tie Pedro Morales' WWE milestone that was set way back in 1973. Morales's legendary WWE title reign came to an end on December 1, 1973, when he lost the belt to Stan Stasiak. Reigns will surpass Morales' record on Sunday when he completes 1028 days as Universal Champion.

Who is Roman Reigns' next target?

Only three men are above Reigns when it comes to the longest men's world title reigns in WWE history. Bruno Sammartino is next on Reigns' radar, as his second-longest WWE title reign lasted 1237 days. Check out the full list below:

Longest men's world championship reigns in WWE:



1. Bruno Sammartino (2803 days)

2. Bob Backlund (2135 days)

3. Hulk Hogan (1474 days)

4. Bruno Sammartino (1237 days)

5. Pedro Morales (1027 days)

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is just one of several legends who have heaped massive praise on Roman Reigns over the years. Here's what The Hulkster said about The Tribal Chief while having a chat with TalkSPORT:

“I’ve got so much respect for the Samoan dynasty, and to understand how it peaked with The Rock. I see Roman Reigns taking it to a whole other level now. He’s solid, he’s consistent, he’s got the look and there are no holes in his work. He’s really, really spot on.” [H/T TalkSPORT]

Reigns is currently focused on a huge tag team match that will take place at Money In The Bank 2023. At the event, Reigns will team up with Solo Sikoa, and the duo will collide with The Usos, who recently turned on The Tribal Chief.

Will Reigns surpass Bruno Sammartino's milestone as well after crossing Pedro Morales' record? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

